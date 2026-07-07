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NYBBGB Ambassadors inspiring future generations on outreach tour

Over 4,000 primary school pupils will enjoy performances form the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble over the next few days.

Ambassadors
  The ensemble has already made a huge impression on teh next generation on their first visit to Uffculme Primary School

Tuesday, 07 July 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) is reaching out to inspire the next generation of potential young performers with its fifth annual Ambassador Ensemble Schools Tour.

It sees the ensemble made up of its current young stars bring live music, interactive performances and instrument demonstrations to primary schools across the South West of England.

4,000 pupils

From the 6th to 10th July they will visit 15 primary schools across Devon, Somerset, Bath and South Gloucestershire, with more than 4,000 pupils expected to enjoy their vibrant, inclusive performances.

The 2026 Schools Tour is being delivered in partnership with Devon Music Education Hub, Somerset Music and West of England Music & Arts.

Luke, Connor, Lucy, Macey, Gareth, Sam, Charles, Carys, Callum, Alexa, Rosa and Isaac will deliver an hour of music ranging from pop favourites to classical works, as well as explaining to the pupils about the brass and percussion instruments and why they took up playing.

Free delivery

All the performances are being delivered free as part of the NYBBGB's charitable mission to inspire the next generation of musicians, with CEO, Mark Bromley, telling 4BR: "The NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble Schools Tour embodies our mission to make high-quality music accessible to all young people.

We're delighted to bring the tour to the South West this year and look forward to inspiring thousands of children through the power of live music."

he NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble Schools Tour embodies our mission to make high-quality music accessible to all young peopleNYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley

Positive feedback

The Schools Tour has become one of the NYBBGB's flagship outreach initiatives, with previous tours receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Carol Dewhurst OBE, CEO of Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust (BDAT) who welcome the ensemble last year added: "This partnership offered our pupils a unique opportunity to experience live music, often for the first time, and to explore the possibilities of learning a brass or percussion instrument."

Other schools have praised the initiative as "making a lasting impression", whilst others said that "the children loved it" and that they had already asked, "when they're coming again!"

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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