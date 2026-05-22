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New Horizons repeat for NYBBGB on You Tube

The concert given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain featuring the world premiere of 'Victoria Wood: A Laugh Less Ordinary' is now available to enjoy on You Tube.

NYBBGB
  The world premiere of the homage to Victoria Wood is featured in the broadcast

Friday, 22 May 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is set to release a special broadcast of its critically acclaimed 'New Horizons' Easter Course concert that was held in Leyburn in May.

It will be available on YouTube from 7.30pm on Friday 22nd May.

Victoria Wood

Conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs, the concert was marked by the world premiere of Andrea Price's homage to comedian and actress Victoria Wood.

Featuring musical motifs from some of her most well-known musical works, 'Victoria Wood: A Laugh Less Ordinary' was also an emotive portrait of a remarkable artist, who died in 2016.

In addition, there is the opportunity to enjoy the stunning contributions of guest soloist, Mike Cavanagh, whilst the themes of innovation, discovery and the evolving possibilities saw the band showcase works by composers Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Peter Graham, Bruce Broughton, Fredrick Schjelderup, Charles Gounod and Edward Gregson.

To enjoy

The YouTube Premiere can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeujvpfNw-w

The full concert programme is available at: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/archive/the-youth-band-11th-april-2026

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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New Horizons repeat for NYBBGB on You Tube

May 22 • The concert given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain featuring the world premiere of 'Victoria Wood: A Laugh Less Ordinary' is now available to enjoy on You Tube.

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