Bands get ready for London & SC Area challenges

Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre will host 76 bands battling for National Finals qualification this weekend.

There is a fine entry of 76 bands looking to book their qualification places for London and York via this year's London & Southern Counties Regional Championships.

The event takes place on the 21st & 22nd March at Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre.

Schedule

Saturday will see action in the Fourth (10.00am) and First Sections, whilst the following day it will be the turn of the bands in the Second (9.30am), Third and Championships Sections.

Two Championship Section bands will gain an invitation to compete at Royal Albert Hall, whilst. The defending Area champion is East London Brass, whilst there is sure to be a great amount of interest created by the appearance of John Wilson as conductor of 2023 and 2024 winner Zone One Brass.

Two bands will represent the region from the First Section, with three each in the Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

Tickets:



Tickets are available online via:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/london-southern-counties-regional-brass-band-championships

Ticket can also be purchased on the contest weekend at the venue.

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Robert Childs; David Hirst

Amersham (Paul Fisher)

East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

Friary Band (John Ward)

Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)

Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)

Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)

Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)

Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)

Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Ruck)

Wantage (Chris King)

Zone One Brass (John Wilson)

First Section:

Adjudicators: David Hirst; Steven Mead

Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)

Chinnor Silver (Chris Andrews)

City of Cambridge (Phillip Fisher)

East of England Co-op (Mark Ager)

Egham (Gareth Green)

Epsom & Ewell (Tariq Ahmed)

Fulham (Alan Thomas)

Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)

Medway (Alan Gifford)

St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)

Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)

Tilbury (Melvin White)

Wantage Concert Brass (Daniel Hall)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Jonathan Bates; Roger Argente

Alder Valley Brass (David Hamilton)

Amersham Concert Brass (Malcolm Peach)

Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)

City of Norwich (Robin Norman)

Grimsdyke Brass (William Barnes-McCallum)

Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)

Lewes Brass (Nathaniel Roff)

Littleport (Robert Nunnery)

Olney Brass (Philip Devine)

Oxford Cherwell Brass (Danny Dullforce)

Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)

Soham Comrades (David Minchin)

Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)

Tendring Brass (David Rowland)

Ware Brass (Jonathan Lockwood)

Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)

Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price; Steven Mead

Betteshanger Colliery (Mike West)

Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)

Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)

Cobham (Ben Miller)

Cold Ash Brass (Ian Walshaw)

Epping Forest (Kevin Schroeter)

Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)

Godalming (James Haigh)

Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)

Hangleton (Richard Baker)

Hemel Hempstead (Dan Shave)

Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)

Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)

Simon Langton Brass (David Lockwood)

Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)

Watford (Ian Graves)

Yiewsley & West Drayton (Christopher Cole)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price; Jonathan Bates

Abbey Brass (Neil Brownless)

Brighton & Hove City Brass (Rom Stanko)

City of Colchester (Jayne Barnes)

City of Oxford (Douglas Brown)

Cottenham (Peter Mackley)

Crystal Palace (Jim Lynch)

Dereham (Tony Hampton)

Hadstock Silver (Tomos Morgan)

Letchworth Garden City (Tim Welch)

Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)

Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)

Reading Spring Gardens (Stephen Buckell)

Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)

Royston Town (Steve Earley)

Wantage Academy (Gavin Clemons)

Witney Town (Guy James)

Woodbridge Excelsior (Alan Duguid)