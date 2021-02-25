                 

*
banner

News

Yeomen of the Guards...

A historian is looking for some help linking up some great old marches with some great old Yeomanry bands...

Yeomanry
  Bands such as the Sherwood Rangers Yeomanry were once a regular feature in the nation's musical life

Thursday, 25 February 2021

        

Historian Philip Mather is hoping that formers players in the Reserve Army Band of the Royal Yeomanry can help him with his work researching the regimental marches of all Yeomanry regiments existing before 1967.

The intention is to hopefully produce a CD of the music that they regularly performed with their duties.

Contact

He told 4BR: "I'm looking to contact bandsmen who played in any pre 1967 Yeomanry or Royal Tank Regiment Territorial Army Band and who can recall the name of their regimental march.

There were no less than 34 Yeomanry Royal Armoured Corps and Royal Artillery regiments at this time, the vast majority having either a brass or military band."

There were no less than 34 Yeomanry Royal Armoured Corps and Royal Artillery regiments at this time, the vast majority having either a brass or military bandPhilip Mather

Original music and pictures

Philip said that a number of bands were actually existing civilian bands before joining the Yeomanry as a complete unit before reverting to their civilian status in 1967. The Lowestoft Town Band, for example, becoming the band of the Suffolk Yeomanry in 1961.

He hopes to be able to source the original sets of regimental march music, including those written by the bandmaster's themselves and never commercially published. Photographs of Yeomanry bands are also sought as part of the project

He added: "Many of these marches have been lost over time but some may still form part of a present day brass band's library."

Get in touch

If you can help, please contact Phil Mather at: philip.mather2@outlook.com

Image: The Band of the Sherwood Rangers Yeomanry 1961 (courtesy of SRY Museum).

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

swabba

SWBBA on-line closing date looms

February 25 • The on-line closing date for the South West Brass Band Association Solo & Quartet Contest is the 28th February.

MIA

Cross channel collaboration to lead to informed Covid-19 decisions

February 25 • The Music Industries Association is working in collaboration with the French Musical Instruments Manufacturing Association to lead Covid-19 research

Anthony Smith

Smith and Besson...

February 25 • The highly respected euphonium player Anthony Smith joins the Besson stable of international performance artists.

Riverside

pBuzz around Riverside Rookies

February 25 • A new musical initiative has taken off with a buzz led by Mark and Laura Good at Riverside Youth Band.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

February 25 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top