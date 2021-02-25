SWBBA on-line closing date looms

The on-line closing date for the South West Brass Band Association Solo & Quartet Contest is the 28th February.

There have been a highly encouraging number of entries, but those still undecided, they should enter (although recordings do not need to be submitted until later) by Sunday 28th February.

Opportunity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "With the positive news this week that we may be able to return to playing together in groups or as a full band in the summer, we see this contest as an opportunity to motivate and encourage players of all ages to get back into practice."

The event has been generously sponsored by Trevada Music who have donated prizes for the winners, whilst the adjudication in all classes will be in the experienced hands of renowned tuba soloist and conductor, Steve Sykes.

Classes

There will be Classes for under 12's, under15's, under 18's and open. There are also classes for Percussion tuned and Kit.

Please see schedule for more information: http://southwestbrassbandassociation.co.uk/online.html

Key Dates:





Entries to be received by 28th February 2021.

Videos to be uploaded by 11th April 2021.

Winning performances will be showcased during the weekend 8th/9th May 2021.

Full details available www.swbba.com and our Facebook page

