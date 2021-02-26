                 

*
banner

News

Upbeat ready for conducting competition

The Brass Band Conductors' Association has announced details of its 2021 competition, which will be held online this year.

Conductors
  The event will be run online this year

Friday, 26 February 2021

        

Brass Band Conductors' Association announces 2021 Virtual Conducting Competition
The Brass Band Conductor's Association (BBCA) has announced that it will be holding its flagship Conducting Competition as a virtual event this year, with judging of its three finalists taking place online on 27th June.

Worldwide

The worldwide competition is aimed at providing an opportunity for conductors of all levels to demonstrate their skills at conducting a band or ensemble by submitting videos of themselves in action.

Previous winners include Josh Geddes, Mark Edwards and Brendan Breslin, who have used the contest to launch successful careers.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of £500, a year's free membership of the Brass Band Conductors' Association and a glass plaque.

Important event

BBCA President, Russell Gray, told 4BR: "I'm delighted we are able to run this competition again, albeit virtually.

It has now become an important international event for emerging conductors, and I encourage anyone interested to go ahead and enter. It's also a great way to receive positive feedback from a professional panel of judges."

Discounts apply for those who enter and join as BBCA members, who will also receive an audio commentary on their performance, whether or not they are shortlisted for the final.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of £500, a year's free membership of the Brass Band Conductors' Association and a glass plaqueorganisers

Applications

Applicants can enter the competition and upload their videos via the Brass Bands England website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/events

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D137%26reset%3D1

The closing date is 3rd May.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rENTON

Renton spotlight for latest Besson Fridays at Home

February 26 • Frank Renton is the special guest of the Besson Fridays at Home team this evening — so plenty of entertainment, views and opinions are guaranteed!

bbw

30th anniversary celebrations for Brass Band World magazine

February 26 • The leading brass band publication celebrates a special milestone with its 301st issue.

Conductors

Upbeat ready for conducting competition

February 26 • The Brass Band Conductors' Association has announced details of its 2021 competition, which will be held online this year.

swabba

SWBBA on-line closing date looms

February 25 • The on-line closing date for the South West Brass Band Association Solo & Quartet Contest is the 28th February.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

February 25 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Crewe Brass

February 25 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for Eb and Bb Basses. We have instruments and need someone to blow them !! Crewe Brass have a new home at the Heritage Centre

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top