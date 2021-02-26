Upbeat ready for conducting competition

The Brass Band Conductors' Association has announced details of its 2021 competition, which will be held online this year.

Brass Band Conductors' Association announces 2021 Virtual Conducting Competition

The Brass Band Conductor's Association (BBCA) has announced that it will be holding its flagship Conducting Competition as a virtual event this year, with judging of its three finalists taking place online on 27th June.

Worldwide

The worldwide competition is aimed at providing an opportunity for conductors of all levels to demonstrate their skills at conducting a band or ensemble by submitting videos of themselves in action.

Previous winners include Josh Geddes, Mark Edwards and Brendan Breslin, who have used the contest to launch successful careers.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of £500, a year's free membership of the Brass Band Conductors' Association and a glass plaque.

Important event

BBCA President, Russell Gray, told 4BR: "I'm delighted we are able to run this competition again, albeit virtually.

It has now become an important international event for emerging conductors, and I encourage anyone interested to go ahead and enter. It's also a great way to receive positive feedback from a professional panel of judges."

Discounts apply for those who enter and join as BBCA members, who will also receive an audio commentary on their performance, whether or not they are shortlisted for the final.

Applications

Applicants can enter the competition and upload their videos via the Brass Bands England website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/events

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D137%26reset%3D1

The closing date is 3rd May.