Clarence Adoo MBE to give masterclass to National Youth Band

The inspirational musician will provide a masterclass on the Easter Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Clarence Adoo MBE
  Clarence Adoo MBE will give a masterclass to the young players of the National Youth Band of Great Britain.

Sunday, 28 February 2021

        

It has been announced that the inspirational musician Dr Clarence Adoo MBE, is to give a masterclass to members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB).

Welcome

The renowned trumpet player will be welcomed during the band's forthcoming Easter Course, which due to the ongoing pandemic, will be a mix of virtual and physical performances and educational opportunities.

The webinar will also be open to members of the public.

The NYBBGB Easter Course takes place between 4th & 6th April, with three 'live' event days held during the Spring half-term. The gala concert will be broadcast on Friday 18th June.

Remarkable musicality

Following a road traffic accident in 1995 Clarence Adoo a noted campaigner for disability rights and opportunities in music making and beyond and played a key role in disability access design for the iconic Sage Gateshead where for many years he performed as a trumpet player with the Northern Sinfonia.

His remarkable musicality is now expressed through the Headspace, an electronic instrument created especially for him.

A committed supporter of the brass band movement he will share the opportunities the Headspace instrument has now given him in the music profession which has challenged and broken down may barriers to increase diversity and inclusion opportunities for many other performers.

The NYBBGB is an organisation that aims to give young people the opportunity to experience the best of music making. Clarence exemplifies exactly thatNYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley

Best of music making

Speaking about the masterclass, Mark Bromley, CEO of the NYBBGB told 4BR: "The NYBBGB is an organisation that aims to give young people the opportunity to experience the best of music making. Clarence exemplifies exactly that.

This presentation is open to everyone and promises to be something special. I'm sure the young people will find Clarence's talk truly inspirational."

Find out more

Search for the NYBBGB (funded by Arts Council England and the Department for Education) at:
www.nybbgb.org.uk

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

