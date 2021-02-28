                 

News

Music Industries Association to discuss export challenges

The challenges posed by post-Brexit trading with the EU will be discussed in a special webinar hosted by the Music Industries Association.

  The webinar will discuss the challenges posed by Brexit for retailers and suppliers

Sunday, 28 February 2021

        

The Music Industries Association (MIA) continues to work to inform its members and the general public of the challenges that are posed to their sector of the economy since Brexit.

85% of MIA retailers and suppliers are exporters, with the vast majority having to work to new criteria and regulations in respect to their business relationship with Europe since the UK left the EU.

The webinar which takes place on Tuesday 2nd March (4.00pm GMT) will see the MIA partner with the Department for International Tarde and Export Finance to cover a number of areas of interest — including the new General Export Facility from UK Export Finance.

Also included will be an overview of the Department for International Trade's role; Finding an International Trade Adviser; Export Champions; Funding and Support for Exporters and the Tradeshow Access Programme.

The session will be moderated by the Chair of the MIA Board, Steven Greenall, who will be joined by Pete Chapman, an International Trade Adviser at the Department for International Trade and music industry specialist, and Jane Cooper, the Export Finance Manager for UK Export Finance.

You can register for this Webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dGWYbNplSFiDfhKds0x3jQ

        

bREXIT

