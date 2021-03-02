BrassPass.tv Band of the Year announces green light decision

If Covid-19 route-map goes to plan organisers hope to host contest on July 3rd in Bolton.

IBB Media Ltd, the owner of the 'BrassPass.tv Band of the Year' contest, has announced that following news of the 'route-map' out of COVID restrictions released recently by the UK government, it plans to host its event on Saturday July 3rd at the Albert Halls in Bolton.

4BR was informed that the organisers recognise that this will still be Covid-19 dependent but should the Government tests for relaxation of current rules proceed as planned, with social distancing restrictions being fully relaxed on June 21st, they believe the event could take place with a capacity audience.

In the event adverse Covid conditions do not allow the contest to go ahead on July 3rd, a reserve date of October 30th has been agreed with the venue.

All eventualities

Speaking about the decision, Managing Director, Martin Gernon said: "We are prepared for all eventualities for this year's contest and recognise the need for fluidity with both bands and audience.

However, the banding community has been starved of live music and competition for 15 months now and there is a massive impetus to hold the event in July, with safety of players and audience forefront in our minds."

He added: "The appetite for this event, both from a player and audience perspective, is huge, but the championship going ahead will also be really significant for the wider brass band world.

This will kick-start live performance and competition and as such, we feel we have a duty to the banding world to put on an extraordinary event. This will be the first major competition for well over a year and the UK will be leading the way."

Tickets

4BR was informed that customers who have retained their tickets from last year's cancelled contest will have their ticket transferred automatically to the new date and in the same seats.

Tickets for the remaining seats will go on sale in the next few days via Quay Tickets at: www.quaytickets.com

Should the event be required to be socially distanced, customers who cannot be accommodated will receive a full and immediate refund.

Line-up

Martin Gernon added: "We expect demand for tickets to be extremely high so my advice is to book early to avoid disappointment. The Albert Halls has excellent bar and restaurant facilities, which when restrictions are fully lifted on June 21st, can be enjoyed to their fullest extent."

4BR understands that the full line-up of bands will be announced shortly and the format of a 30-minute own choice programme to include a soloist item, will remain.