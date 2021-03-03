About blooming time...

Spring is in the air and the beautiful crocuses could well herald a resurgence in activity once again for brass bands over the next few months...

Samantha Harrison of Elland Silver Band plays her flugel horn amongst the crocuses in Lister Park, Bradford on Tuesday morning, as signs of a new spring start to bloom.

The flowers could well be a botanical metaphor of a spring rising for the brass band movement in the UK as organisations contemplate the potential relaxing of Covid-19 rules and guidelines over the next few months.

Community

Lister Park was created in 1870 by city mill owner Samuel Cunliffe Lister, who invented the 'nip comb' which separated and straightened raw wool before it could be woven into worsted yarn.

A statue of him stands in the park which was later sold to Bradford Corporation.

Today it is very popular community asset, renowned for its flora, fauna and water gardens — and occasional sightings of brass band players — especially in future when concerts will hopefully take place in its bandstand.

Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian