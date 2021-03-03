                 

Inspired twist on dance forms

Composer Dan Jenkins has given a modern twist to old dance forms with his latest composition.

dAN jNEKINS
  Dan Jenkins has added a new twist to an old form with his latest work

Wednesday, 03 March 2021

        

Composer Dan Jenkins has just finished his latest composition inspired by modern dance.

Dance Suite

His 'Dance Suite' has a link to the Elizabethan 'dances' made famous such as Peter Warlock's 'Capriol Suite' which itself took inspiration renaissance dances.

Dan though has brought it all up to date in its five movements — and its certainly different with edgier harmonies.

Around 16 minutes in duration, a lively 'Gigue' is followed by a lilting 'Sarabande' in a joyful second section before a dark 'Tango' creeps in and fades into the night.

A stately 'Pavane', classic in form, takes us back in time to the 16th century before we return to the present with a wild and wicked 'Salsa'.

Find out more

The work is the latest addition to Dan's impressive catalogue of works which can be accessed at: https://www.danjenkinsmusic.co.uk/venue/

#PQ#

Sight reading books

Also added to the website are three Sight-Reading Study books, available in brass band treble clef as well as bass and tenor.

In each book are 24 tunes, in every key, at different levels of difficulty.

https://www.danjenkinsmusic.co.uk/composing/

        

