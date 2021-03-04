                 

Encouraging findings with latest Covid-19 research

The preliminary findings of joint research offers further hope for performers and audiences alike.

Covid
  The research will now be sent for peer review

Thursday, 04 March 2021

        

The preliminary results of the joint research undertaken by the Music Industries Association (MIA) and its sister organisation La Chambre Syndicate de la Facture Instrumentale (CSFI) into the impact from Covid-19 of playing musical instruments and signing, have been released.

Backed

As reported by 4BR, the PIC-PIV research (Protocoles pour les Instruments face au Coronavirus et Pratiques Instrumentales et Vocales) has been backed and funded by various significant music industry companies as well as the French Ministry of Culture.

The seven strong team of music and scientific experts was also supported by professional virologists to ensure academic rigour and credibility.

The preliminary findings were presented in a recent webinar by instrument maker Fanny Reyre MÃ©nard and Michael Jousserand, a research engineer at Buffet Crampon.

Peer review

The findings will now be presented for peer review, although the key conclusions found that disinfecting instruments correctly and using protective measures would limit the transmission of Covid through music making.

It also found that wind instrument did not generate additional significant airflow, that masks and bell covers were effective barriers against droplet dispersal and that aerosols produced by instruments and singers was very small.

Further information:

For further information go to:
https://www.mia.org.uk/2021/03/preliminary-results-of-ground-breaking-research-project-into-the-impact-of-covid-19-on-musical-instruments-and-singing/

        

Covid

