                 

*
banner

News

Sheona Wade takes new role with Adjudicator's Association

Tenor horn star becomes the Vice-Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

sHEONA
  Sheona Wade will become the Vice-Chairperson of the AoBBA

Friday, 05 March 2021

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced the appointment of Sheona Wade as Vice-Chairperson of the organisation.

The international Besson and Denis Wick performance artist has also gained widespread adjudication experience over the last few years including the Norwegian, Belgian and Dutch National Championships, Butlins, Siddis, Bolsover, and the Scottish and National Youth Championship events.

Welcome

Her unanimous appointment to the Executive Committee was met by congratulations from AoBBA Chair person, Mark Wilkinson.

"Sheona has been a dedicated member of the executive team and has been instrumental in delivering first-class professional development projects to the association. We look forward to her further input as vice-chair."

Sheona has been a dedicated member of the executive team and has been instrumental in delivering first-class professional development projects to the association. We look forward to her further input as vice-chairAoBBA

Banding return

The Association also announced that preparation work has been undertaken to resume adjudicating activities as soon as the government allows and that it sends its best wishes to all in the movement for a successful and enjoyable return to banding.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

sHEONA

Sheona Wade takes new role with Adjudicator's Association

March 5 • Tenor horn star becomes the Vice-Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Strata

Getting closer...

March 5 • Players are starting to see the light when it comes to future contest performance opportunities...

Covid

Encouraging findings with latest Covid-19 research

March 4 • The preliminary findings of joint research offers further hope for performers and audiences alike.

Money

General positives for Arts budget help

March 4 • The latest Government budget help for the arts sector has gained a generally positive response — although there remains concern that self employed musicians are still losing out.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

March 2 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Crewe Brass

February 26 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist. We have all the gear & instruments and need someone to play them !! They are here waiting for you.

Chadderton Band

February 25 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top