Sheona Wade takes new role with Adjudicator's Association

Tenor horn star becomes the Vice-Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced the appointment of Sheona Wade as Vice-Chairperson of the organisation.

The international Besson and Denis Wick performance artist has also gained widespread adjudication experience over the last few years including the Norwegian, Belgian and Dutch National Championships, Butlins, Siddis, Bolsover, and the Scottish and National Youth Championship events.

Her unanimous appointment to the Executive Committee was met by congratulations from AoBBA Chair person, Mark Wilkinson.

"Sheona has been a dedicated member of the executive team and has been instrumental in delivering first-class professional development projects to the association. We look forward to her further input as vice-chair."

Banding return

The Association also announced that preparation work has been undertaken to resume adjudicating activities as soon as the government allows and that it sends its best wishes to all in the movement for a successful and enjoyable return to banding.