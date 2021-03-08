Liz Lane takes flight with lead role at Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe Colliery Band appoint Liz Lane as their new Composer-in-Association as the latest 'Bluebird' composition takes flight.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the appointment of Liz Lane as their new Composer-in-Association.

Bluebird

The composer, whose work has gained an increasing media profile to accompany its critical acclaim has already started work with the Yorkshire band with the release of a remote recording of a new work that forms part of her 'Bluebird' series of miniature songs.

The collection features performances by soprano singer Belinda Evans plus various collaborative guest artists inspired by times of isolation and reflection.

The latest 'Bluebird' to take flight is 'Enchanted Light', and is a collaboration between Liz, Belinda, Grimethorpe, Colin Booth performing on the ottavino, poet Carole Bent and animator Gary Andrews. The wonderful audio and visual elements have been provided by Lucas Greiwe and Sam Johnston.

Significant

Speaking about the announcement, Grimethorpe's Musical Director, Dr David Thornton told 4BR: "Liz has been a significant compositional voice for some time now.

I have worked with her on several fantastic projects in the past and I had no hesitation in approaching her when the opportunity came up.

He added: "We are already planning an exciting musical landscape together for the band, but she is also helping us shape our general artistic outlook and ambitions.

I believe it is a fundamental requirement for a band like Grimethorpe to be performing quality music and to be a leader in artistic endeavour within the movement. Liz will have a vital role in helping us achieve this."

We are already planning an exciting musical landscape together for the band, but she is also helping us shape our general artistic outlook and ambitions Dr David Thornton

Advertisement

Admirer

In response, Liz said: "I'm thrilled to become a part of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band creative team.

I've been an admirer of the band's artistic work for many years and they were the first brass band introduced to me as a child by my grandfather. I look forward to many more exciting collaborations in the future."

Enjoy

Enchanted Light can be enjoyed at: https://www.facebook.com/GrimethorpeBand