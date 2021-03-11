                 

News

Jones calls time on banding lead

Mike Jones has been forced to call time on a fine brass banding career as hearing troubles lead to final chord as a player.

  Mike (front row next to MD) has been an integral part of the Acceler8 Band for over a decade

Thursday, 11 March 2021

        

Mike Jones, one of the most respected cornet players in the North West banding movement has announced his retirement from playing.

It brings to an end a fine 38-year banding career for the North Walian who has graced the cornet and horn sections of a number of top-class bands — the last decade as principal cornet and flugel of the Acceler8 Band (formerly the TCTC Group Band) in Crewe.

Not possible

Unfortunately Mike has suffered with tinnitus for the past 15 years which has progressively worsened and this has led to his decision, as he explained. "I wish I could keep on playing, but it isn't possible.

There is no cure and so after taking advice my only option has been to stop playing to save my hearing."

He added: "I can't complain as I've enjoyed a fantastic brass banding career starting in Beaumaris Band and being able to meet so many people make so many friends over the years.

The last decade or more with Jef at Acceler8 Band has been so musically rewarding — and I will miss that for certain, although I won't be lost to banding and will be a fervent supporter."

I can''t complain as I've enjoyed a fantastic brass banding career starting in Beaumaris Band and being able to meet so many people make so many friends over the yearsMike Jones

Great friend

In response to the news, Musical Director Jef Sparkes told 4BR: "My friendship with Mike goes back 30 year or more so it's a sad day for me to see a great friend retire from playing.

Mike has served the band for over 10 years as a wonderful player and as a first class bandsman and as superb example to all players of commitment, dedication and above all else, talent."

He added: "Whilst Mike will be missed as a fantastic player we know he will be an equally strong supporter of us all moving forward. He's a great bloke and we all wish him well."

        

