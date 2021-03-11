Interview with Liz Lane

4BR catches up with composer Liz Lane to find out more about her appointment as Composer in Association with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and her latest 'Bluebird' project.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks with composer Liz Lane as she prepares to start her link as Composer in Association with Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Liz also reveals more about her recent addition to her 'Bluebird' musical project entitled, 'Enchanted Light'.

This is a collaboration between Liz, soprano singer Belinda Evans, Grimethorpe, Colin Booth performing on the ottavino, poet Carole Bent and animator Gary Andrews with audio and visual elements provided by Lucas Greiwe and Sam Johnston.