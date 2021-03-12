Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 16

The Besson trio of Philip, Roger and Steve are joined by the Cory Band tuba quartet team of Simon Howell, Kate James, Rob Nicholson and Tim Evans.

For the 16th episode of 'Besson Fridays at Home' tonight (Friday 12th March — 6.00pm), sees Philip Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead welcome the formidable tuba section of the world's number 1 ranked band.

Simon Howell, Kate James, Rob Nicholson and Tim Evans lay the musical foundations on which Cory build their title winning performances — and what foundations they are.

Strengths

As with any successful team they each brings different strengths and talents to focus their communal ambition — as well as complementary personalities.

Philip Harper is clearly very proud of his players, and this episode is full of great stories, accompanied by laughter and banter between hosts and guests.

We also learn details of the incredible events that led up to Rob Nicholson's kidney transplant and how he was so eager to get back to playing with the band, and we also get to hear the team in action at the 2017 and 2019 British Open Championships, the Europeans and Brass in Concert.

Tips

And whilst they don't give away all the secrets of their success, they certainly share plenty of tips on all aspects of great section work — from shared breathing, pedal note playing, improving technique and who keeps who in order!

It's a great programme about dedication, commitment, teamwork and talent — so don't miss it!

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 16 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:



Episode 15:

Frank Renton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:

Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:

Maurice Murphy Tribute

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:

Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:

Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:

Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:

Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:

Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:

Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:

Derick Kane and Stephen Kane

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:

Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:

James Gourlay and Les Neish

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:

Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:

Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:

Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w