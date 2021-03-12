                 

*
banner

News

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 16

The Besson trio of Philip, Roger and Steve are joined by the Cory Band tuba quartet team of Simon Howell, Kate James, Rob Nicholson and Tim Evans.

Besson
  The Besson Friday guests this week are the tuba team at Cory Band

Friday, 12 March 2021

        

For the 16th episode of 'Besson Fridays at Home' tonight (Friday 12th March — 6.00pm), sees Philip Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead welcome the formidable tuba section of the world's number 1 ranked band.

Simon Howell, Kate James, Rob Nicholson and Tim Evans lay the musical foundations on which Cory build their title winning performances — and what foundations they are.

Strengths

As with any successful team they each brings different strengths and talents to focus their communal ambition — as well as complementary personalities.

Philip Harper is clearly very proud of his players, and this episode is full of great stories, accompanied by laughter and banter between hosts and guests.

We also learn details of the incredible events that led up to Rob Nicholson's kidney transplant and how he was so eager to get back to playing with the band, and we also get to hear the team in action at the 2017 and 2019 British Open Championships, the Europeans and Brass in Concert.

Tips

And whilst they don't give away all the secrets of their success, they certainly share plenty of tips on all aspects of great section work — from shared breathing, pedal note playing, improving technique and who keeps who in order!

It's a great programme about dedication, commitment, teamwork and talent — so don't miss it!

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 16 of Besson Fridays at Home
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/
https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:


Episode 15:
Frank Renton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:
Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 16

March 12 • The Besson trio of Philip, Roger and Steve are joined by the Cory Band tuba quartet team of Simon Howell, Kate James, Rob Nicholson and Tim Evans.

Crookston

4BR Friday Interview with Kenny Crookston

March 12 • 4BR talks to Brass Bands England CEO, Kenny Crookston about his views on the cautious optimism being felt about a return to banding — and what the future holds.

Mead

Interview with Steven Mead

March 11 • 4BR speaks to Steven Mead following the announcement that he will be the recipient of the 2021 Mortimer Medal.

Liz Lane

Interview with Liz Lane

March 11 • 4BR catches up with composer Liz Lane to find out more about her appointment as Composer in Association with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and her latest 'Bluebird' project.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

March 10 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

The Marple Band

March 2 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Crewe Brass

February 26 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist. We have all the gear & instruments and need someone to play them !! They are here waiting for you.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top