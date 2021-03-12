Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 16

For the 16th episode of 'Besson Fridays at Home' tonight (Friday 12th March — 6.00pm), sees Philip Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead welcome the formidable tuba section of the world's number 1 ranked band.
Simon Howell, Kate James, Rob Nicholson and Tim Evans lay the musical foundations on which Cory build their title winning performances — and what foundations they are.
Strengths
As with any successful team they each brings different strengths and talents to focus their communal ambition — as well as complementary personalities.
Philip Harper is clearly very proud of his players, and this episode is full of great stories, accompanied by laughter and banter between hosts and guests.
We also learn details of the incredible events that led up to Rob Nicholson's kidney transplant and how he was so eager to get back to playing with the band, and we also get to hear the team in action at the 2017 and 2019 British Open Championships, the Europeans and Brass in Concert.
Tips
And whilst they don't give away all the secrets of their success, they certainly share plenty of tips on all aspects of great section work — from shared breathing, pedal note playing, improving technique and who keeps who in order!
It's a great programme about dedication, commitment, teamwork and talent — so don't miss it!
Enjoy:
Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 16 of Besson Fridays at Home
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/
https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest
Previous Episodes:
Episode 15:
Frank Renton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086
Episode 14:
Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544
Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239
Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157
Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220
Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663
Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318
Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675
Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917
Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493
Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477
Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239
Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8
Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k
Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w