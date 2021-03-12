                 

*
banner

News

BrassFest gains new composition

Composer Georgia French will write a new work for the next BrassFest project.

BrassFest
  Georgia French has been commissioned to write the new work

Friday, 12 March 2021

        

The BrassFestUK organiser Rob Tompkins has announced that due to kind donations from its project participants funds are to be used to commission a new brass band composition.

BrassFestUK has become an increasingly popular activity for banding involvement over the past few years, with over 1100 players across the world registering for its isolation video projects.

Young composer

This new commission is in addition to the annual BrassFestUK anthem and is seen by Rob as an opportunity to encourage a young composer to write for the brass band medium.

The new work, which will be aimed at Third/Fourth and Youth level will come from the pen of Georgia French (above).

Challenge

Georgia studied music at Bath Spa University with a focus on composing and has already written several works — although this will be her first for brass bands. She told Rob that she is already looking forward to the challenge.

"I've known Georgia for a number of years through Witney Town Band,"Rob told 4BR. "She has a solid banding background so I felt it was worth enquiring if this was a project she would be interested in. I was delighted that she agreed."

I've known Georgia for a number of years through Witney Town Band. She has a solid banding background so I felt it was worth enquiring if this was a project she would be interested in. I was delighted that she agreedRob Tompkins

Once over

He added: "The deadline will see the work completed in 2021, as I wanted to give Georgia as much time as she felt necessary to get the piece how she wants it. I will be assisting in the initial stages and once we agree on the direction it is going to take I will leave it to Georgia."

Rob revealed that Cory MD Philip Harper has agreed to give the new composition the 'once over' and to give some guidance if required before it is published.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Birkwood

Brass is back at Birkwood!

March 12 • Excited children around the country are returning to school — and pupils at Birkwood Primary School are thrilled more than most as they also get to play their brass instruments once again with friends.

BrassFest

BrassFest gains new composition

March 12 • Composer Georgia French will write a new work for the next BrassFest project.

National Audit Office

Culture Recovery Fund investigated

March 12 • The National Audit Office has published its report into the distribution, oversight and governance of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Besson

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 16

March 12 • The Besson trio of Philip, Roger and Steve are joined by the Cory Band tuba quartet team of Simon Howell, Kate James, Rob Nicholson and Tim Evans.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

March 10 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

The Marple Band

March 2 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Crewe Brass

February 26 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist. We have all the gear & instruments and need someone to play them !! They are here waiting for you.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top