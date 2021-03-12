BrassFest gains new composition

Composer Georgia French will write a new work for the next BrassFest project.

The BrassFestUK organiser Rob Tompkins has announced that due to kind donations from its project participants funds are to be used to commission a new brass band composition.

BrassFestUK has become an increasingly popular activity for banding involvement over the past few years, with over 1100 players across the world registering for its isolation video projects.

Young composer

This new commission is in addition to the annual BrassFestUK anthem and is seen by Rob as an opportunity to encourage a young composer to write for the brass band medium.

The new work, which will be aimed at Third/Fourth and Youth level will come from the pen of Georgia French (above).

Challenge

Georgia studied music at Bath Spa University with a focus on composing and has already written several works — although this will be her first for brass bands. She told Rob that she is already looking forward to the challenge.

"I've known Georgia for a number of years through Witney Town Band,"Rob told 4BR. "She has a solid banding background so I felt it was worth enquiring if this was a project she would be interested in. I was delighted that she agreed."

Once over

He added: "The deadline will see the work completed in 2021, as I wanted to give Georgia as much time as she felt necessary to get the piece how she wants it. I will be assisting in the initial stages and once we agree on the direction it is going to take I will leave it to Georgia."

Rob revealed that Cory MD Philip Harper has agreed to give the new composition the 'once over' and to give some guidance if required before it is published.