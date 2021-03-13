Cory apologise for judge's comments

The Cory Band has issued an unreserved apology for comments made by one of the adjudicators taking part in their online championships.

The Cory Band has acted quickly to issue a statement apologising unreservedly for comments made by one of its adjudicators taking part in the live broadcast of the Second Section of the Kapitol Cory Online Championships on Friday evening.

Official comment

In thanking people from around the globe who took the opportunity to enjoy the outstanding performances from competing bands, they added a very clear official comment immediately after the event in regard to the incident.

It said: "We would also like to take this opportunity to apologise and retract a live statement made by one of the judges which on reflection was clearly wrong and will have caused offence."

Condemnation

The comments during the broadcast brought immediate condemnation, with the Bandspeople's Alliance to Negate Discrimination (BAND) stating that was "beyond any doubt that this incident should never have happened, and that there can be absolutely no place for it within our institution."

They added that these were "remarks that must not have a part in our movement."

Broadcast apology

Since the incident Cory Band has acted swiftly and has issued an apology on its Facebook page, with MD Philip Harper telling 4BR that the adjudicator in question will not be part of the judging panel for the second of the live broadcasts that will take place today at 4.00pm with the Fourth Section event, and that he will issue a further direct apology will be issued on behalf of the band at the beginning of the broadcast.