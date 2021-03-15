4BR Monday Interview with Viggo Bjorge

The highly respected Eikanger Bjorsvik Band Manager talks about youth, business and political influence in Norway...

4BR talks to Viggo Bjorge, the Band Manager at Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag to find out more about the work they have been doing in their long term commitment to youth development to the business and political sectors in Norway.

Viggo (above) talks about the general banding situation in Norway at the present time, as well as Eikanger's work in securing a long term strategy for youth development in its Hordaland region around its home in Bergen.

He also explains how this has led to the development of links to the business community which value the band's commitment and how this has also led them to explain their work and ethos to the politicians in the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo.