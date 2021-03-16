                 

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with Helen Robinson

We find out how the pupils of the Fred Longworth High School Brass Band joined an exclusive crooner list of world famous pop stars to perform with a certain Gary Barlow of Take That fame...

Fred Longworth
  The band members joined Gary for the performance

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Teachers have been working miracles during the Covid-19 lockdown to keep their pupils informed, entertained and engaged, so just think how great it must have been to find out that the Head of Music and Conductor of the Fred Longworth High School Brass Band had got them a performance gig with Gary Barlow of Take That fame.

Exclusive playlist



Thanks to Helen Robinson and some persuasive messaging from her pupils to the star via Twitter, that is just what has happened — and the players now join an exclusive playlist on his Crooner Sessions that includes the likes of Rod Stewart, Elton John, Paloma Faith, Chris Martin, Brian May, All Saints, Nicole Scherzinger and many more.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox caught up with Helen on Tuesday morning to find if the excitement has now died down after Gary agreed and the performance was put together and released through the school's Facebook page.

Helen talks about how the idea came about after the band had been battling through the lockdown — and how it has given everyone an incredible boost — including herself (she admits she is a big fan of Gary).

To enjoy

To enjoy the video performance go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xO7XzttIH40

More Gary Barlow Crooner session performances can be enjoyed at:
https://www.smoothradio.com/artists/take-that/gary-barlow-crooner-sessions-duets-coronavirus/


        

