New Zealand reprises test-pieces for 2021 Nationals

Works by Edward Gregson, Fendall Hill, David Woodcock and Fraser Bremner will test bands as they return to the oldest National Championships in the world in Christchurch in July.

New Zealand
  The Championships will return to wonderful city of Christchurch

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

        

The Brass Band Association of New Zealand (BBANZ) has announced that the test-pieces initially selected for its 2020 National Championships will now be utilised at the 2021 event to be held in Christchurch in July.

Heart of the city

The 2021 Festival of Brass will take place from the 14th to 18th July based at the restored Christchurch Town Hall in the heart of the city.

The five day event will also include the popular solo and ensemble competitions — including the Blue Riband 'Champion of Champions' contest on the Thursday evening.

The festival will be rounded off with a special concert featuring the joint talents of the National Band and the New Zealand Army Band.

2020 was only the second time apart from the two Word Wars that the oldest National Championship in the banding world had been cancelled, so there is great hope within the banding community that the festival will be a huge success.

Test Pieces

A Grade: Of Men and Mountains (Edward Gregson)
B Grade: Temperamental (Fendall Hill)
C Grade: Fanfares (David Woodcock)
D Grade: 1953 (Fraser Bremner)

More information:

All other information about the contest can be found at: https://brassbandassociationofnewzealand.rocketspark.co.nz/page/national-championships/

        

