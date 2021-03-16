                 

Pick your European Champions

EBBA teams up with World of Brass in May to showcase a weekend of European highlights — including the opportunity to vote for your favourite test-piece and own-choice performance since 2003.

Trophy
  The online broadcast will bring a flavour of the events from 2003.

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

        

Although due to the Covid-19 pandemic the 2021 European Brass Band Championships in Malmö, Sweden were cancelled, the European Brass Band Association has worked with principal partner World of Brass to provide a worldwide audience with a free online festival to be broadcast over the weekend of Friday 7th to Sunday 9th May.

Broadcasts

Brass band fans will be able to enjoy the broadcasts via the World of Brass streaming service www.wobplaycom

EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg told 4BR: "Unfortunately the global pandemic continues to disrupt normal life, leading to the cancellation of the festivals in Palanga last year and in Malmö in May.

We are therefore delighted to be able to produce a packed weekend of online events with our principal partner World of Brass for everyone to enjoy."

18 years of highlights

Hosted by Frank Renton alongside tenor horn soloist Helen Varley, the guest list of interviews will include leading conductors, composers and players as they delve into the World of Brass video archive to bring highlights of the event over the past 18 years.

The playlist already includes inspiring youth band performances from competing bands as well as the European Youth Brass Band and artistry of some of the finest symphonic and brass soloists and ensembles from the annual Gala Concerts.

There are also highlights from the Challenge Section to share and there will also be a chance to see how the careers of the prize-winners of the European Soloist Championships have developed.

Your vote counts

There will also be the opportunity for you to be part of the musical enjoyment that is being provided with the chance to vote on what is your favourite test-piece and 'Own-Choice' performance since 2003.

A short-list of works in both categories has been nominated by two panels of EBBC 'alumni' — players, conductors, media and organisers, but it will be up to brass band lovers across the globe to decide to the winners.

Favourite test-piece (2003 — 2019):

Audivi Media Nocte (Oliver Waespi) — performed at Montreux, 2011

Extreme Make-Over (Johan de Meij) — performed at Groningen, 2005

Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle) — performed at Lille, 2016

From Ancient Times (Jan van der Roost) — performed at Oostende, 2009

St. Magnus (Kenneth Downie) — performed at Glasgow, 2004

Vita Aeterna Variations (Alexander Comitas) — performed at Rotterdam, 2012

The works were nominated from selections made by Markus Bach, Robert Childs, Kenneth Crookston, Florent Didier, Iwan Fox, Philip Harper, Katrina Marzella, Jocelyne Moren, Berit Palmquist, Frode Rydland, Ulf Rosenberg and Rieks van der Velde.

Favourite Own Choice performance (2003 — 2019):



Cory Band (Philip Harper)
Raveling, Unraveling (Sparke) — performed at Lille, 2016

Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag (Ingar Bergby)
Fraternity (Deleruyelle) — performed at Oostende, 2017

Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag (Ingar Bergby)
Partita (Heaton) — performed at Utrecht, 2018

Yorkshire Building Society Band (David King)
Concerto Grosso (Bourgeois) — performed at Bergen, 2003

Yorkshire Building Society Band (David King)
Music of the Spheres (Sparke) — performed at Glasgow, 2004

Valaisia Brass Band (Arsene Duc)
The Turing Test (Dobson) — performed at Utrecht, 2018

The works were nominated from selections made by Markus Bach, Trevor Caffull, Joe Cassells, Kenneth Crookston, Iwan Fox, Paul Hindmarsh, Berit Palmquist, Frank Renton, Frode Rydland, Christopher Thomas and Alexander Zwaan.

Brass band fans will be able to enjoy the broadcasts via the World of Brass streaming service www.wobplaycom

Spoilt for choice

Speaking about the selections, Paul Hindmarsh, Chair EBBA Music Commission, told 4BR: "We are grateful to all those who gave of their time to recall some of their EBBC highlights.

They were spoilt for choice of course, finding the selection of just six test pieces and own choice performances especially challenging, but they have come up with two short lists of outstanding quality."

To Vote:

To vote for your two favourites, please visit the EBBA website via www.ebba.eu.com/polls

Voting closes on Friday 26th March.

        

