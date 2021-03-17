                 

*
banner

News

Date changes for East Anglian 90th anniversary celebrations

There have been date changes to some of the East Anglian Brass Band Association's 90th anniversary celebration events this year.

number 90
  The association will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2021

Wednesday, 17 March 2021

        

The East Anglian Brass Band Association has announced a change of dates for events that will help celebrate the organisation's 90th anniversary later this year.

Its Solo & Ensemble contest planned for 15th May has been moved online (with a closing date for entries of 16th April whilst its popular Entertainments Contest has been rescheduled for Sunday 5th September at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich.

Cory concert

Association Secretary, Christine Wade told 4BR: "The highlight of the celebrations is a concert by Cory Band which will we hope now take place on Sunday 29th August at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich (3.00pm).

We are delighted to have commissioned a march entitled 'EABBA' from the pen of Philip Harper to celebrate the Association's 90th Anniversary which is dedicated to the late Brian and Dianne Hastings who were for many years Chairman/President and Secretary respectively".

March copy

The march will be premiered at the concert with all member bands of the Association given a copy of the march after the concert.

The final event of 2021 will be the Brass Training Day on Sunday 31st October where the tutors will be from the Cory Band.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Webinar

Making the most of easy fundraising ideas...

March 17 • Brass Bands England have linked up with the leading easyfundraising platform to offer advice to bands on how to gain an extra income stream.

Saggers

New website launch for Saggers

March 17 • Composer Paul Saggers has just launched his new website.

Bousfield

Essential listening with Ian Bousfield

March 17 • The latest Ian Bousfield Experience asks all the big questions once again...

number 90

Date changes for East Anglian 90th anniversary celebrations

March 17 • There have been date changes to some of the East Anglian Brass Band Association's 90th anniversary celebration events this year.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Wotton and District Silver Band

March 13 • When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.

Chinnor Silver

March 13 • We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join our team.. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own bandroom with percussion all in situ so no need to keep setting up.. Good mix of concerts and contests planned for when we get back to proper banding.

Welwyn Garden City Band

March 10 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top