Date changes for East Anglian 90th anniversary celebrations

The East Anglian Brass Band Association has announced a change of dates for events that will help celebrate the organisation's 90th anniversary later this year.

Its Solo & Ensemble contest planned for 15th May has been moved online (with a closing date for entries of 16th April whilst its popular Entertainments Contest has been rescheduled for Sunday 5th September at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich.

Cory concert

Association Secretary, Christine Wade told 4BR: "The highlight of the celebrations is a concert by Cory Band which will we hope now take place on Sunday 29th August at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich (3.00pm).

We are delighted to have commissioned a march entitled 'EABBA' from the pen of Philip Harper to celebrate the Association's 90th Anniversary which is dedicated to the late Brian and Dianne Hastings who were for many years Chairman/President and Secretary respectively".

March copy

The march will be premiered at the concert with all member bands of the Association given a copy of the march after the concert.

The final event of 2021 will be the Brass Training Day on Sunday 31st October where the tutors will be from the Cory Band.