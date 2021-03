4BR talks to the Scottish conductor in Stavanger about the upcoming Brass Band Conductors' Association Virtual Conducting Competition

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with the Scottish conductor in Stavanger to talk about the 2021 Brass Band Conductors' Association Virtual Conducting Competition — and why conductors of all levels and genres should give it a go.

He also talks about looking forward to getting back to doing what he does best in front of a band himself...