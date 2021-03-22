                 

4BR Monday Interview with Tom Hutchinson

Tom Hutchinson
  Tom Hutchinson recorded the recital performance with pianist Ewan Gilford

Monday, 22 March 2021

        

4BR catches up with the Cory cornet star on a Monday morning to find out about his latest project — a studio recital series performance alongside his great friend, pianist, Ewan Gilford.

Recording under Covid-19 compliant regulations at the World of Brass recording studio in Wellingborough, Tom performs works by Saint-Saens, Oskar Böhme, John Larsson, William Himes, Christopher Bond and Harry James — the latter someone who is a bit of a hero to him.

Tom talks about the project and the music chosen to be performed, as well as well as his own commitment to keeping up a full practice regime and how he is looking forward to getting back to concert and contest mode with the world's number 1 ranked band.

To find out more and enjoy the recital performance go to: www.wobplay.com

Enjoy a taster at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ap_RTORueQ8

        

