4BR Monday Interview with Tom Hutchinson

4BR catches up with the Cory cornet star to find out about his latest project — a studio recital series performance alongside his great friend, pianist, Ewan Gilford.

Recording under Covid-19 compliant regulations at the World of Brass recording studio in Wellingborough, Tom performs works by Saint-Saens, Oskar Böhme, John Larsson, William Himes, Christopher Bond and Harry James — the latter someone who is a bit of a hero to him.

Tom talks about the project and the music chosen to be performed, as well as well as his own commitment to keeping up a full practice regime and how he is looking forward to getting back to concert and contest mode with the world's number 1 ranked band.

To find out more and enjoy the recital performance go to: www.wobplay.com

Enjoy a taster at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ap_RTORueQ8

