Fancy teaching in Western Australia?

There is an exciting music teacher opportunity to be filled in Western Australia for the person who fits the bill.

Karratha Senior High School, an independent public school in the Pilbara Education region of Western Australia is advertising for music teacher post.

The post has been one that in the past has attracted British professionals with the well-known trombonist Peter Younghusband enjoying seven years at the establishment when he first came to Australia in 1997.

Find out more

Peter is now the Brass Coordinator for Western Australia overseeing all things brass playing throughout the state and told 4BR that he would thoroughly recommend the job and the lifestyle to the right applicant.

If you wish to find out more, full details about the job can be found at: https://search.jobs.wa.gov.au/page.php?pageID=160&AdvertID=271087&source=other

For those who wish to also find out more about the opportunities and challenges you can also contact Peter directly at: younghusbandp67@gmail.com