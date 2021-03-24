4BR Wednesday morning interview with Vincent Eckerman

4BR Wednesday Interview with Vince Eckerman of Geneva BrassWind Ltd as they launch its new Geneva Foundation initiative aimed a revolutionising the brass instrument marketplace.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's been a challenging time for instrument manufacturers across the world over the past 12 months or so, but the Geneva Group has responded with what it calls a long term strategy with the launch of its Geneva Foundation.

Vincent Eckerman talks to 4BR Editor Iwan Fox about the independent not for profit arm of the organisation that has a focus on supporting players, bands and retailers alike — with the Foundation made up of bespoke 'Journey to Play'; 'Try Before You Buy'; 'Repair'; 'Shop & Sell' elements designed to provide choice, excellence and value for money.

Integral to the initiative is the ability of the customer to play a proactive role — with 10% of the Geneva Foundation Journey to Play Plan instrument sale earmarked to support others.

The Geneva Foundation which can be viewed at: https://genevabandroom.co.uk/

