Bolsover adds extra level of assurance to Summer School course

Covid-19 compliance and safety will be in the hands of a professional health and safety officer on the Bolover International Brass Band Summer School course.

Bolsover
  The Summer School attracts delegates from all over the world

Wednesday, 24 March 2021

        

The organisers of the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School (BIBBSS) have informed 4BR that they will be employing a professional Health & Safety Officer/Adviser to oversee all Covid-19 compliance legislation, regulation and guidelines for its 2021 course.

Covid-19 compliant

Mark Spotswood (MBA, DipNEBOSH) has worked has been a familiar figure in the running of the popular Bolsover Festival of Brass contest as Health & Safety Officer and will now also be responsible the BIBBSS course preparing all risk assessments and liaising with the host venue at Shirebrook School to ensure the delivery of the course is fully Covid-19 compliant.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are determined that the health and safety of everyone involved in the Summer School is our first priority — one that will enable everyone to have a wonderful musical experience in the process.

Mark's professional role is a vital part in ensuring that every aspect of Covid-19 compliance is understood and acted upon at all times."

BIBBSS

Reassurance

Speaking about the news, Course Director Steven Mead added: "Mark will be an invaluable member of the team and I'm delighted that the BIBBSS is leading the way with this. I'm sure it adds an extra level of reassurance for all those who will be coming to join us."

More information:

For more information about BIBBSS 2021 go to: https://www.bibbss.org.uk/
Or email: info@bibbss.org.uk

        

