                 

*
banner

News

Death of Cecil Peacock

The death has been announced of Cecil Peacock, the highly respected former player and conductor of Easington Colliery Band

Easington
  The death has been reported of Cecil Peacock

Thursday, 25 March 2021

        

Easington Colliery Band has reported the death of former player and conductor Cecil Peacock. He was 85.

Born in the village, Cecil started playing euphonium aged 8 — taught by his father and conductor of the band, Cecil Peacock Snr.

Player and conductor

He quickly became its solo euphonium and remained as a highly respected player until taking over the conducting duties from his father in 1973.

During the 1970s & 80s Cecil also developed and conducted Blackhall Youth Band as well as Crookhall Band — including leading them to a British Open appearance in 1973. His hard work also enabled the band to gain sponsorship from AMOCO and then Broughtons.

Cecil continued to conduct Easington whenever required until 1997, but continued part-time at Cleveland Police Band until quite recently.

Mine to music

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Like so many other men born in Easington, he worked at the local colliery as a bricklayer after leaving school, but he always knew a career in music beckoned.

He studied part time at Durham University to become a music teacher, taking up a teaching position at Shotton Hall School in nearby Peterlee as well leading adult education classes at Peterlee College. There he remained until his retirement but still kept working part-time well into his 70s."

Cecil was secretary of the Durham Brass Band League from 1960 to 1980, an established respected adjudicator and a regular presenter on Radio Newcastle's Polished Brass competitions.

It is the end of a banding dynasty at Easington that has seen the Peacock family association stretching back to the 1930sEasington Colliery Band

Dynasty

The spokesperson added: "He was a fountain of knowledge on anything brass banding and mainly Easington Colliery Band where he spent the greater part of his life dedicated to making music.

It is the end of a banding dynasty at Easington that has seen the Peacock family association stretching back to the 1930s."

        

TAGS: RMT Easington Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

iAN bOUSFIELD

4BR Thursday Interview with Ian Bousfield

March 25 • 4BR catches up with the virtuoso trombonist to talk about his podcast series, the Ian Bousfield Experience and much much more...

champions of Brass

Champions of Brass getting ready to entertain

March 25 • A new band made up of old friends and colleagues will aim to provide audiences with music making in a true spirit of friendship and community.

Easington

Death of Cecil Peacock

March 25 • The death has been announced of Cecil Peacock, the highly respected former player and conductor of Easington Colliery Band

Champion

Champion launches new mouthpiece disinfectant spray

March 24 • New mouthpiece spray offers protection cleaning and hygiene protection.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 22 • Avonbank (Section 2) needs an Eb Bass and front row cornet to join our friendly outfit! We are all looking forward to our first Covid secure rehearsal in mid May, all being well! Why not come and meet us? You'd be very welcome!

Milton Keynes Brass

March 20 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSION player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Milton Keynes Brass

March 20 • Applications are invited for a EEb Bass player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top