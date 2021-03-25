Death of Cecil Peacock

The death has been announced of Cecil Peacock, the highly respected former player and conductor of Easington Colliery Band

Easington Colliery Band has reported the death of former player and conductor Cecil Peacock. He was 85.

Born in the village, Cecil started playing euphonium aged 8 — taught by his father and conductor of the band, Cecil Peacock Snr.

Player and conductor

He quickly became its solo euphonium and remained as a highly respected player until taking over the conducting duties from his father in 1973.

During the 1970s & 80s Cecil also developed and conducted Blackhall Youth Band as well as Crookhall Band — including leading them to a British Open appearance in 1973. His hard work also enabled the band to gain sponsorship from AMOCO and then Broughtons.

Cecil continued to conduct Easington whenever required until 1997, but continued part-time at Cleveland Police Band until quite recently.

Mine to music

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Like so many other men born in Easington, he worked at the local colliery as a bricklayer after leaving school, but he always knew a career in music beckoned.

He studied part time at Durham University to become a music teacher, taking up a teaching position at Shotton Hall School in nearby Peterlee as well leading adult education classes at Peterlee College. There he remained until his retirement but still kept working part-time well into his 70s."

Cecil was secretary of the Durham Brass Band League from 1960 to 1980, an established respected adjudicator and a regular presenter on Radio Newcastle's Polished Brass competitions.

Dynasty

The spokesperson added: "He was a fountain of knowledge on anything brass banding and mainly Easington Colliery Band where he spent the greater part of his life dedicated to making music.

It is the end of a banding dynasty at Easington that has seen the Peacock family association stretching back to the 1930s."