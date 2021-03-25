                 

*
News

4BR Thursday Interview with Ian Bousfield

4BR catches up with the virtuoso trombonist to talk about his podcast series, the Ian Bousfield Experience and much much more...

iAN bOUSFIELD
  The great trombonist talks to 4BR Editor Iwan Fox

Thursday, 25 March 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor talks with Ian Bousfield about the success of his podcast series, the Ian Bousfield Experience, why he believes it has made such a connection with players at all levels in the brass world and how it has helped him too.

He also talks about the great Maurice Murphy — and jokes about just how good he could have been — teaching in an earthquake and much, much more...

To enjoy The Ian Bousfield Experience podcasts yourselves go to: https://www.ianbousfield.com/podcast

        

iAN bOUSFIELD

4BR Thursday Interview with Ian Bousfield

4BR catches up with the virtuoso trombonist to talk about his podcast series, the Ian Bousfield Experience and much much more...

