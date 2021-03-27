                 

*
banner

News

Besson bags Brighouse rising stars

The cornet and baritone duo of Tom Smith and Amy Ewen have joined the Besson stable of performance artists.

Besson
  Amy and Tom as seen as two of the rising stars of the UK banding movement

Saturday, 27 March 2021

        

Besson has welcomed two of the UK banding movement's rising stars to its stable of performance artists.

The Brighouse & Rastrick principal cornet and solo baritone duo of Tom Smith and Amy Ewen take on their roles with immediate effect, with a Besson spokesperson telling 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome both Amy and Tom to us and we look forward to having a very positive future together."

Tom

The West Riding band's principal cornet is currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music under Richard Marshall and Prof Roger Webster.

Brought up in Cornwall, Tom started playing cornet with the Camborne Junior Contesting Band, where he stayed until leaving in 2018 to start his studies in Manchester.

He has played with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and has been a member of the Northern Quarters ensemble as well as the likes of Pemberton Old Wigan DW, Grimethorpe and Fairey Bands.

We are delighted to welcome both Amy and Tom to us and we look forward to having a very positive future togetherBesson

Amy

Amy is currently studying for her Masters in Music at the Royal Northern College of Music after gaining a First Class Honours degree from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire under the tutorage of Matthew White and Philippe Schwartz.

Brought up in Hampshire she is the first female player to hold the solo baritone role with the West Riding band, whilst Amy has also appeared as a guest soloist alongside Peter Moore and Philip Cobb at the Great Birmingham Brass Festival 2020, where she performed Peter Graham's 'Concerto for Baritone'.

A founder member of the award winning tuba quartet, When Tuba Come One and of the brass quartet Northern Quarters, Amy also enjoys performing across other genres.

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

cOVID

BBE confirms banding activity guidance from 29th March

March 27 • Brass Bands England provides guidance on new changes that into force from Monday 29th March in England.

Besson

Besson bags Brighouse rising stars

March 27 • The cornet and baritone duo of Tom Smith and Amy Ewen have joined the Besson stable of performance artists.

mASSED

One of these days...

March 26 • The brass band world's patience will be rewarded in the near future...

Black Lives

Marsden Jazz Festival partners Black Lives in Music

March 26 • The leading regional jazz festival joins heavyweight representation to commit to equality in the music industry.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

March 26 • SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Lindley Band

March 26 • 2nd HORN required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 22 • Avonbank (Section 2) needs an Eb Bass and front row cornet to join our friendly outfit! We are all looking forward to our first Covid secure rehearsal in mid May, all being well! Why not come and meet us? You'd be very welcome!

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top