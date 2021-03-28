                 

*
banner

News

GUS rebrands for future developments

The GUS Band has undertaken a comprehensive re-branding project to ensure it is perfectly pitched to make the most of an exciting future.

GUS BAND
  The rebranding includes a new digital logo

Sunday, 28 March 2021

        

Ahead of their performance in the Kapitol Cory Online Championships this weekend, the GUS Band, the reigning Midland Regional Champion has announced a number of new developments as they gear up for the future — including a re-branding, website and a raft of exciting initiatives.

Team

It follows the appointment of a Business Development Team earlier in the year headed by local businessman John Snape. He was joined by Band Chairman, Dave Elliot-Smith, cornet player and local businessman Marcus Pain, and Composer-in-Residence, Mike Sheppard.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The team have now worked on their remit to raise the profile of the band in the local and wider community, securing sponsorship opportunities with Northamptonshire businesses, and partnering with other Arts organisations to create a vibrant hub of activity."

Re-design

The most visible mark has been the re-design the band's famous logo, with Mike working with graphic designer Paul Mason in creating both a print and digit version for use.

"The traditional GUS logo is very strong, so we agreed that a minor tweak was all that was required, rather than a full-blown redesign,"Mike told 4BR.

"Paul modernised the logo and created re-scaleable versions that will work in both the print and digit domains on merchandise and PR productions."

Meanwhile, Paul also took the opportunity to re-design the band's website, building a contemporary site that both celebrates the band's famous history as well as its exciting future, making use of multi-media links and social media platforms and online merchandise opportunities.

The most visible mark has been the re-design the band's famous logo, with Mike working with graphic designer Paul Mason in creating both a print and digit version for use4BR

Delighted

Band Chairman Dave Elliot-Smith, added: "The launch of the website marks the beginning of an exciting chapter.

I'm particularly delighted by the 'Community' page, in which we celebrate our relationship with Youth Brass 2000 starts the first moves towards our local music education initiative which we are calling "Footsteps to Music".

To find out more go to: www.thegusband.com

        

TAGS: The GUS Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ewen

4BR Emerging Player Profile: Amy Ewen

March 28 • In the first of a new series 4BR features interviews with some of the new faces making their mark in the banding movement around the world.

Tredegar

Tredegar provides taster for FTBB Summer School

March 28 • Welsh champion supports the Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School with some musical sparkle under MD Ian Porthouse.

magazine

Talking mental health with Tabby Kerwin

March 28 • 4BR catches up with writer, conversationalist, performance coach, mental health advocate & trainer, musician and publisher Tabby Kerwin on the launch of her new quarterly online magazine Brass on the Mind.

GUS BAND

GUS rebrands for future developments

March 28 • The GUS Band has undertaken a comprehensive re-branding project to ensure it is perfectly pitched to make the most of an exciting future.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

March 28 • If you are thinking of a change of scenery and would like to play for a 1st Section band in the NW area, then the Marple Band maybe the band for you. We are a friendly and sociable band and have vacancies for Bass and Cornet players. Positions negotiable

Chadderton Band

March 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Lindley Band

March 26 • SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top