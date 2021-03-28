GUS rebrands for future developments

The GUS Band has undertaken a comprehensive re-branding project to ensure it is perfectly pitched to make the most of an exciting future.

Ahead of their performance in the Kapitol Cory Online Championships this weekend, the GUS Band, the reigning Midland Regional Champion has announced a number of new developments as they gear up for the future — including a re-branding, website and a raft of exciting initiatives.

Team

It follows the appointment of a Business Development Team earlier in the year headed by local businessman John Snape. He was joined by Band Chairman, Dave Elliot-Smith, cornet player and local businessman Marcus Pain, and Composer-in-Residence, Mike Sheppard.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The team have now worked on their remit to raise the profile of the band in the local and wider community, securing sponsorship opportunities with Northamptonshire businesses, and partnering with other Arts organisations to create a vibrant hub of activity."

Re-design

The most visible mark has been the re-design the band's famous logo, with Mike working with graphic designer Paul Mason in creating both a print and digit version for use.

"The traditional GUS logo is very strong, so we agreed that a minor tweak was all that was required, rather than a full-blown redesign,"Mike told 4BR.

"Paul modernised the logo and created re-scaleable versions that will work in both the print and digit domains on merchandise and PR productions."

Meanwhile, Paul also took the opportunity to re-design the band's website, building a contemporary site that both celebrates the band's famous history as well as its exciting future, making use of multi-media links and social media platforms and online merchandise opportunities.

Delighted

Band Chairman Dave Elliot-Smith, added: "The launch of the website marks the beginning of an exciting chapter.

I'm particularly delighted by the 'Community' page, in which we celebrate our relationship with Youth Brass 2000 starts the first moves towards our local music education initiative which we are calling "Footsteps to Music".

To find out more go to: www.thegusband.com

