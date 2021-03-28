4BR Emerging Player Profile: Amy Ewen

In the first of a new series 4BR features interviews with some of the new faces making their mark in the banding movement around the world.

First up is Amy Ewen who has recently become an International Performance Artist with Besson as well as becoming the first female solo baritone player with Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

A founder member of the award winning tuba quartet, When Tuba Come One and of the brass quartet Northern Quarters, Amy also enjoys performing across other genres.

However, her is not the traditional journey into the banding world — far from it — but it is an inspiring one of commitment, dedication and focus which has now led her to study for her Masters at the RNCM in Manchester, join the iconic West Riding Band and consider an exciting future combining her playing and arts management.

