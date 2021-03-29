                 

Extra boost for Jerusalema Talents

More people can now enjoy the wonderful dance music of 'Jerusalema' thanks to a new arrangement by Corsin Tuor.

Jerusalema
  The work has now been arranged for brass band by Corsin Tuor

As reported previously reported on 4BR, the BML Talents Band, the 2019 Swiss First Division Champion has been enjoying considerable online success thanks to its 'Jerusalema' project it has undertaken led by conductor Patrick Ottiger.

Worldwide popularity

'Jerusalema' was written by the South African DJ and music producer Master KG and has since gone on to gain worldwide popularity, being viewed an incredible 350 million times on YouTube alone and inspiring literally thousands of dance videos.

One such was the BML Talents Band with their own video already notching up over 60,000 views on Facebook and 40,000 and rising on YouTube.

Further boost

Now the band has gained a further boost by successfully negotiating the publishing rights of an arrangement made by conductor Corsin Tuor that can be ordered through the popular Notencafe Luzern publishers.

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.lucerne-music-edition.ch

        

