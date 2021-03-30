Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of the leading publication is now out — packed with features, articles, reviews and opinions...

EDITOR'S VIEW



Brass Band World Editor, David Childs, endorses a call-to-action for accelerating gender parity through challenging inequalities at every opportunity, and offers thanks and congratulations to all involved in the biggest brass band event in recent times, the Kapitol Cory Online Championships

ARCHITECT OF HER DESTINY



Educator, soloist, Grimethorpe Colliery's solo horn and co-host of the forthcoming streamed European highlights Festival from 7th — 9th May, Helen Varley, is living proof that an early first career choice doesn't have to be forever!

LOCKDOWN LESSONS



Chetham's School of Music is the UK's leading school, but nothing could have prepared it for a year that arguably changed music teaching forever.

Joint principal Tom Redmond and Assistant Principal and Head of Brass, David Chatterton, look back on an extraordinary year of music education and the impact of Covid-19 on the country's finest young brass students

UNPRECEDENTED CRISIS IN EDUCATION



Thomas Dunne investigates 'impact pandemic' on music education, which will potentially have long-term consequences on the next generations of musicians across the world, highlighted in a recent Incorporated Society of Musicians report that stated 'we are facing an unprecedented crisis in music education'.

THE JOY OF BRASS



Despite the pandemic stopping live education, the University' of St Andrews' Honorary Professor of Brass, John Wallace CBE, and Head of Instrumental Studies, Dr. Bede Williams, launched 'Discovering Brass' virtually as part of the University's major new 'StAMP' initiative, to provide transformational music-making and create a new generation of proficient players for Fife bands.

Run through the University's new Laidlaw Music Centre, the hybrid live and online educational experience provides an exemplar to other areas of the UK, which the two men outline in this jointly authored article.

SUMMER LIGHTS



Helen Williams surveys the summer school plans already in full swing to offer brass and percussion players a fun holiday while honing their instrumental skills, guided by the best musical directors and tutors in the business.

PRO PLATFORM



David Childs talks to David Bremner — principal trombone of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Conductor of the Wellington Brass Band, Musical Director of the National Brass Band of New Zealand, and Director of Education for his country's brass band community, about his life as a soloist, conductor and educator.

BBW CASTAWAY



The super talented and loveable former British Composer Award-winner, Lucy Pankhurst, sets sail for BBW's imaginary desert island with her eight eclectic tracks, book and quirky luxury item.

BRASS BAND WORLD CENTRE BAND



The March Brass Band World Centre Band — the British-style Brass Band Frankfurt, has just released the CD, 'Salvation', featuring chorale fantasies for a large brass ensemble or symphony orchestra by Christian Sprenger, which bridge the traditions of the German trombone choir and Salvation Army brass bands.

STACCATO PROFILE



Although only 21, Tredegar's solo horn, Ross Dunne has experienced the pressures of playing for two top bands, Cory and Tredegar, and has just released his first solo CD, 'Matryoshka'.

Helen Williams chats to this talented young man from the Welsh valleys about his debut recording and successes to date.

BBW YOUNG VOICE



2020 saw the young tuba player, Will Burton from Sheffield, feature in BBC Music's flagship 'Young Musician' contest, broadcast on national television.

Jonathan Bates chats to the talented youngster about his appearance on the show and his musical journey so far.

WHISTLESTOP WORLD TOUR



The Kapitol Cory Online Brass Band Championships 2021 concluded on 28 March.

Steve Kane brings the action from section 4 and 2 in BBW's latest edition, and the remaining sections will appear in the April edition.

For full results and awards, visit www.brassbandworld.co.uk

BANDING SPIRIT



The anti-Covid vaccination programme rolling out worldwide brings optimism of performing live together again in the not-too-distant future.

Until then, Helen Williams brings news of how the USA's Triangle Band, along with the South West and North Wales brass band associations, are keeping spirits, motivation and playing standards up by launching new online contests.

Helen also brings news of Kearsley Band's 'Brass for All' sessions and Alder Valley's starring role in a Netflix film production! Get your band profiled in 'Banding Spirit' by emailing Helen at: bandingspirit@gmail.com

BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE



MUSICAL GENIUS



Tim Mutum pays tribute to the musical genius and small, but significant contribution to brass band repertoire of Malcolm Arnold CBE, in his birth centenary year.

Advertisement

AND ANOTHER THING...



As parts of the world start to 'unlock', we are taken on our 'Journey into Freedom' with Brass Band World's resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt — 'Nezzy' to his friends.

THE CRITICS



As we move into spring, March and April bring a host of new audio releases, themed playlists, a fresh 'Studio Recital Series' and the even newer 'wobchat' on the on-demand brass audio and video platform wobplay, all previewed by recordings expert Tim Mutum.

Also, David Childs reviews the latest CDs from Ross Dunne and Brass Band Frankfurt, and Thomas Dunne enjoys Edward Gregson's music recorded on the Naxos label. We also explore one of the newest and best method books published in decades — BrassTrail, plus a trio of releases from Studio Music and new products from Bremner Music.

