4BR catches up with the Yamaha tenor horn star to talk about his work inspiring youngsters to play brass in a rural region outside Stavanger.

Yamaha artist Arfon Owen has been living and working in Norway since 2014 inspiring young players in the rural farming region near Stavanger to take up playing brass.

He talks about the difficulties of the past year, the challenges and opportunities it has brought and how he has enjoyed becoming a central part of musical life in the region — from teaching youngsters in schools to playing the organ in local church services.