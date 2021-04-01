4BR Thursday Interview with Ross Knight

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
Ross highlights what his professional life is like with the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande as they continue to be challenged by Covid-19 and its restrictions, as well as the opportunities that have arisen to reach out into the community to bring brass to new audiences — including young workers in factories to wide eyed and super thrilled children — all from the back of a trailer pulled by a tractor!
All this and he pays tribute to the inspiration he was given by Michael Robertson growing up in Carnoustie — and gives away the secret that he once flunked a music test to take up the violin — on purpose...