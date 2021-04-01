4BR Thursday Interview with Ross Knight

4BR catches up with the Yamaha tuba star in Geneva where he talks about what his musical life is like at the moment.

Ross highlights what his professional life is like with the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande as they continue to be challenged by Covid-19 and its restrictions, as well as the opportunities that have arisen to reach out into the community to bring brass to new audiences — including young workers in factories to wide eyed and super thrilled children — all from the back of a trailer pulled by a tractor!

All this and he pays tribute to the inspiration he was given by Michael Robertson growing up in Carnoustie — and gives away the secret that he once flunked a music test to take up the violin — on purpose...