Grimethorpe Colliery Band gains Cultural Recovery support

The famous Yorkshire band also gains essential financial support as it plans its return to rehearsals, concerts and projects over the coming months.

  Grimethorpe Colliery Band has gained help from the Cultural Recovery Fund

Friday, 02 April 2021

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has been awarded £47, 515 from the second round of the UK Government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund administered by Arts Council England, to help the organisation recover and reopen following a year of enforced shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The award will enable the band to recommence rehearsal and performance activities safely, and to establish the foundations of projects which Grimethorpe Band and Youth Band will develop over the coming months.

Invaluable support

Band Chairman Andrew Coe told 4BR: "We are delighted to receive this support at this crucial period, as the band seeks to recommence our rehearsal and performance activity following a year of enforced shutdown due to the global pandemic.

This support will be invaluable in re-establishing and reopening the activities of the world's most famous colliery band."

New artistic projects

Also delighted by the news is Musical Director, David Thornton, who added: "We are thoroughly looking forward to returning to rehearsals and performance in line with appropriate guidance as soon as possible.

We are also looking forward to developing a number of new artistic projects with this support, and to sharing those with friends and followers of the band and members of our Youth Band programme.

The band are indebted to the Trustees and fundraising consultant Craig Roberts for their hard work in securing this vital support."

We are thoroughly looking forward to returning to rehearsals and performance in line with appropriate guidance as soon as possibleMusical Director, David Thornton

Latest round

As announced earlier today, more than £300 million has been awarded to numerous cultural organisations across the country including Grimethorpe in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, with Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden saying: "Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors — helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

        

