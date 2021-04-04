New trombone signing at Littleport

The experienced Matt Ralph becomes the new solo trombone player at Littleport Band.

Littleport Brass has announced the appointment of Matt Ralph as their new solo trombone.

Matt joins following recent spells at both Haverhill Silver and Soham Comrades.



The experienced performer also brings a wealth of experience having recently played at the top level in the Championship Section. He also enjoys playing for a local brass quintet group, local Orchestras and big bands in his spare time.

On the radar

Commenting on the appointment, MD Ian Knapton told 4BR: "Matt is a player who has been on my radar for some considerable time, and I'm pleased to finally say he's accepted the offer.

He's no stranger to the band and I look forward to working with him when we finally get back to full rehearsals."