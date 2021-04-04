Delegates enjoy attractions of Black Dyke 'Virtual Brass Day'

Over 80 delegates from across the world enjoyed a great day of tuition, fun and inspiration on the recent Black Dyke Band 'Virtual Brass Day'.

Black Dyke Band recently held its first 'Virtual Brass Day' where over 80 delegates joined a host of Queensbury players to enjoy a fantastic musical experience.

The delegates came from all musical compass points of the globe — from the UK and Europe to Canada, where they logged in at 4.30am to ensure they didn't miss a single moment of the event.

Repertoire

There were full band rehearsals featuring repertoire including 'Punchinello', Goff Richards' 'Doyen', the classic cornet trio, 'Buglers' Holiday', 'Toccata in D Minor' and the classic Eric Ball composition, 'Journey into Freedom'.

Led by Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs the engaging interactive rehearsals made sure everyone was involved from the first downbeat of the baton — aided by some visual trickery that saw the players perform in some of the world's great concerts halls — from the KKL in Lucerne to Sydney Opera House and Royal Albert Hall.

Trombone star Brett Baker led a workshop giving an insight in motivational practice techniques, whilst Richard Marshall guided delegates through exercises and tips on how to improve their technique.

Legends

A special brass band University Challenge saw Matt Routley pose the brain ticklers, whilst in the afternoon the delegates were given the opportunity to meet two legendary Black Dyke players — James Shepherd and John Clough.

As one delegate later told 4BR: "I entered the Black Dyke Virtual Brass Day with some trepidation and a genuine sense of excitement. I was looking for inspiration and wasn't disappointed!"

Another added: "It was really great fun to participate in the virtual day! It had cool music and motivational conversations and the great interview from Prof. Childs with icons John Clough and James Shepherd was a huge highlight!"

The response was amazing and showed us just how important it is to maintain links to the banding communities round the world where the name of Black Dyke remains synonymous with innovation and excellence Prof. Nicholas Childs

Banding community

In response, Prof Childs told 4BR: "Our thanks go to everyone who supported us — especially our partner, Geneva Instruments. This was a huge undertaking as part of our ongoing outreach work giving something back to the banding community."

He added: "The response was amazing and showed us just how important it is to maintain links to the banding communities round the world where the name of Black Dyke remains synonymous with innovation and excellence."