                 

*
banner

News

Delegates enjoy attractions of Black Dyke 'Virtual Brass Day'

Over 80 delegates from across the world enjoyed a great day of tuition, fun and inspiration on the recent Black Dyke Band 'Virtual Brass Day'.

Black Dyke virtual
  Over 80 delegates from across the world joined up with the band for the Virtual Day

Sunday, 04 April 2021

        

Black Dyke Band recently held its first 'Virtual Brass Day' where over 80 delegates joined a host of Queensbury players to enjoy a fantastic musical experience.

The delegates came from all musical compass points of the globe — from the UK and Europe to Canada, where they logged in at 4.30am to ensure they didn't miss a single moment of the event.

Repertoire

There were full band rehearsals featuring repertoire including 'Punchinello', Goff Richards' 'Doyen', the classic cornet trio, 'Buglers' Holiday', 'Toccata in D Minor' and the classic Eric Ball composition, 'Journey into Freedom'.

Led by Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs the engaging interactive rehearsals made sure everyone was involved from the first downbeat of the baton — aided by some visual trickery that saw the players perform in some of the world's great concerts halls — from the KKL in Lucerne to Sydney Opera House and Royal Albert Hall.

Trombone star Brett Baker led a workshop giving an insight in motivational practice techniques, whilst Richard Marshall guided delegates through exercises and tips on how to improve their technique.

Legends

A special brass band University Challenge saw Matt Routley pose the brain ticklers, whilst in the afternoon the delegates were given the opportunity to meet two legendary Black Dyke players — James Shepherd and John Clough.

As one delegate later told 4BR: "I entered the Black Dyke Virtual Brass Day with some trepidation and a genuine sense of excitement. I was looking for inspiration and wasn't disappointed!"

Another added: "It was really great fun to participate in the virtual day! It had cool music and motivational conversations and the great interview from Prof. Childs with icons John Clough and James Shepherd was a huge highlight!"

The response was amazing and showed us just how important it is to maintain links to the banding communities round the world where the name of Black Dyke remains synonymous with innovation and excellenceProf. Nicholas Childs

Banding community

In response, Prof Childs told 4BR: "Our thanks go to everyone who supported us — especially our partner, Geneva Instruments. This was a huge undertaking as part of our ongoing outreach work giving something back to the banding community."

He added: "The response was amazing and showed us just how important it is to maintain links to the banding communities round the world where the name of Black Dyke remains synonymous with innovation and excellence."

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Victoria

Interview with Andrew Kershaw of the Queen Victoria's Consort Ensemble

April 4 • 4BR talks to Andrew Kershaw about a wonderful initiative that has brought the sound of traditional brass ensemble music to people in care homes and nursing homes in a new and brilliantly inventive presentation.

Yarm

Healthy outlook for Doctor's contest

April 4 • The popular and lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup contest has been earmarked for the 12th September — so band's need to get their names on the prescription list.

Mead

Wobplay adds Mead recital to new series

April 4 • The latest addition to the Wobplay recording platform is a brand new recital performance from Besson euphonium star Steven Mead.

Black Dyke virtual

Delegates enjoy attractions of Black Dyke 'Virtual Brass Day'

April 4 • Over 80 delegates from across the world enjoyed a great day of tuition, fun and inspiration on the recent Black Dyke Band 'Virtual Brass Day'.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a 2nd Trombone to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top