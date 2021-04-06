                 

Neverland fast approaching...

The latest BrassFestUK project will be launched for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Neverland
  Christopher Bond's 'Neverland' composition is the work that is being used for the project

Tuesday, 06 April 2021

        

4BR has been informed that the BrassFestUK 'Neverland' musical project is now in its final stages before being released to enjoy this weekend.

15 weeks in the making, organiser Rob Tompkins has linked up with some of the best players from the banding world to ensure the initiative is a success.

Huge task

He told 4BR: "This has been a huge task, and I knew from previous projects that it takes a lot of time to match up the audio and video to get the balance just right.

It's a fantastic piece of music and I've put in a lot of hours to really make this the best I can and to help to produce what I think is a fantastic final product."

130 videos

With 130 videos and audio files to work through, Rob has been working all spare hours to get things ready.

"I've sent the first draft of the audio production to 'Neverland' composer Christopher Bond and he's very kindly had a listen and sent me a list of areas for me to work on.

The final step is now to join things together which I'll do in the next few days."

It's a fantastic piece of music and I've put in a lot of hours to really make this the best I can and to help to produce what I think is a fantastic final productRob Tompkins

Launch date

Rob revealed that following 'Neverland' there are other projects in the pipeline with registration just opening for 'The Wellerman' which will progress through April.

The 'Neverland' video will be available to view from on Saturday 11th April (7.00pm) on the BrassFestUK Facebook page.

        

