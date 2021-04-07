4BR Wednesday interview with Carrie Boax

4BR talks to the President of the Scottish Brass Band Association to find out more about what the current and future Covid-19 landscape holds for the nation's bands.

4BR talks with Carrie Boax to find out more about what the post Covid-19 future holds for bands in Scotland.

Carrie talks passionately about the frustrations that are being felt, especially as there is little indication as yet from the politicians when things may substantially improve to allow bands to part or even full time rehearsal.

She also highlights the work that SBBA is undertaking to keep bands and players informed and engaged and the sense of determination she is finding from bands wishing to get back to making music together.