We are the champions...

4BR talks to Sandy Smith about the formation of Champions of Brass — a new band made up of old friends ready to give audience music making to savour.

The non for profit band is the brainchild of Sandy and Simon Gresswell and has been inspired by the desire not to lose the priceless musical connection that friends have made over many years of playing together in competition and against each other.

The pair have already been busy persuading players to come on board — with the likes of Philip McCann, Morgan Griffiths, Kevin Crockford, Nick Hudson, Peter Christian, Lucy Cutt, Alan Morrison and Lee Rigg already committed to the venture.

Other great names are on board too — and have the medals and titles to prove it...