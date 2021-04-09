Musschenga takes baton at De Bazuin Oenkerk

                 

*
Jaap Musschenga has been appointed as the new Musical Director of Brassband De Bazuin Oenkerk.

Friday, 09 April 2021

        

The Netherlands Championship Section Brassband De Bazuin Oenkerk has announced the appointment of Jaap Musschenga as their new Musical Director.

As reported on 4BR, it follows the retirement of their long term and highly respected conductor Klaas van der Woude.

Looking forward

The 31 year old started playing the flugel at the age of 7 with his local band, before going on to study euphonium and conducting at the Prince Claus Conservatoire in Groningen, graduating with distinction in 2014.

Jaap Musschenga already has an association with the band as a guest conductor, with a spokesperson telling 4BR: "We are looking forward to working with Jaap on a regular base and we are anticipating a successful and exciting future together."

I'm absolutely delighted to be doing this job with one of the best bands in the Netherlands and I look forward to leading them to new musical heights in the futureJaap Musschenga

New heights

Commenting on his appointment, Jaap told 4BR: "This is a dream come true for me.

I'm absolutely delighted to be doing this job with one of the best bands in the Netherlands and I look forward to leading them to new musical heights in the future."

        

