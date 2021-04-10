Interview with Tim De Maeseneer

4BR catches up with Belgian horn star, teacher and soloist Tim De Maeseneer as he embarks on leading an exciting new degree course open to brass band players at the LUCA School of Arts in Leuven.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR has spoken with the critically acclaimed tenor horn soloist Tim De Maeseneer following the announcement that he has been appointed as the new Professor in Saxhorn and Brass at the LUCA School of Arts in Leuven, one of the most highly regarded Music Conservatoires in Belgium.

Musical coup

Not only is it a major new career move for the Besson artist and Soloist in Residence at Belgian National Champion Brass Band Willebroek, but it also marks a significant musical coup for the banding movement in the country.



From September the LUCA School of Arts will now be able to offer performers on the cornet, tenor horn and flugel horn the same avenues of studies as those taking the euphonium, baritone, trombone and tuba — at both a bachelor's degree and Masters level.

Connections

Tim talks about the course and what it means, as well as the connection he will have working with the likes of euphonium professor Nick Ost and the renowned trumpet professor Benny Wiame.

He also tells 4BR Editor Iwan Fox that he hopes that the course will attract symphonic and brass band students from all over Europe with the long term aim of helping them gain direct access to professional musical careers.

Find out more:

https://www.luca-arts.be/en/admissions

https://www.timdemaeseneer.com/

