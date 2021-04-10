                 

*
Zero in on getting back to band with a Besson from Band Supplies

There is a 0% special offer on Besson Prestige and Sovereign models at Band Supplies — but be quick if you want to get your hands on one in time to get back to banding...

Band Supplies
  Band Supplies are offering 0% finance over 12 months on the instruments

Saturday, 10 April 2021

        

Band Supplies has launched a fantastic 12 month 0% special offer on purchases of all professional level Besson instruments until 31st May.

Now is the ideal time to reinvigorate your enthusiasm with the long awaited return to banding on the horizon with the perfect Besson instrument — and with this fantastic finance deal it means you can afford to buy the best too.

Prestige and Sovereign

It's available on all Prestige and Sovereign models — cornet, horn, baritone, euphonium and tuba and is backed by the superb customer service and expertise that Band Supplies is renowned for.

All you have to do is get in touch — either at our Leeds store which is now reopening to the public on Monday 12th April as well as in Glasgow and you can get your hands on the latest batch of world class instruments.

Help and assist

Band Supplies is there to help and assist you through the process to ensure you are ready for the return to brass band action with an instrument that makes the most of your playing.

Contact:

To take full advantage of this offer please get in touch with Chris Tudball at chris_tudball@yahoo.co.uk or 07808066548

Or Ronnie Tennant on: 0141 3399400

        

