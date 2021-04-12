4BR Monday Interview with Matt Ford

4BR catches up with the fantastic Big Band singer as he prepares to return to concert performances — starting with a gig at the iconic Ronnie Scott's night club this weekend.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with the fantastic Big Band singer Matt Ford as he prepares to return to concert performances — starting with a gig at the iconic Ronnie Scott's night club this weekend.

As with a huge number of professional musicians his musical life was turned upside down in 2020 with Covid-19 — losing 18 moths of bookings in the process.

Kept busy

However, as he tells 4BR Editor Iwan Fox — he has been keeping busy — from shelf stacking at Lidl and grass cutting for the local council to becoming part of the NHS vaccination teams.

He has also set up a fantastic new musical initiative entitled 'Sing, Swing, Sing' which offers free lessons to students and people aged over 65 in his local area to learn how to sing in the authentic big band, swing style.

He talks all about its aims and ethos and how he hopes it will help reduce isolation, build self confidence and even get a new generation of people loving the classics found in the Great American Songbook.

Performance this weekend

All this and he is getting ready to return to the stage for a special online performance at the iconic Ronnie Scott's nightclub on Saturday evening (17th April at 8.00pm).

Find out more:

To find out more about sing, swing, swing go to: www.singswingsing.com

Or to: www.mattford.info

www.ronniescotts.co.uk/scheduledaily/2021/April/17