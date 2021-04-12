UniBrass searching for new trustees

Have you got the drive, enthusiasm and passion to bring something to the UniBrass Foundation as a trustee. If so, they want to hear from you...

The UniBrass Foundation is looking for motivated individuals to join the board of trustees to help continue the organisation's innovative work helping to grow the university brass band community.

Following the inaugural contest in 2010, UniBrass has been one of the fastest growing organisations within the banding movement, with over 25 universities, conservatoires and colleges and over 1,000 students making up its membership.

The UniBrass Foundation, (registered charity 1159359) was founded in 2014, to provide long term continuity in the organisation — something which has been established with great success.

New skills

Whilst the original trustee board was primarily made up of ex-contest organising committee members, in recent years the charity has successfully recruited people that have brought new skills and fresh ideas to the organisation.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Andy Straiton, told 4BR: "We know there are people in the brass banding community and beyond who are keen to support the work UniBrass undertakes, and will be able to offer a range of skills that can help continue the success achieved.

If you are at all interested, please get in touch and have a chat to one of the current trustees!"

Experiences

The charity would love to hear from anyone that is keen to help support and grow the student brass band community. Being a student or alumni is not a requirement.

The trustees are keen to ensure the trustee board represents the community they aim to support and so particularly welcome applicants from across the UK and/or from any background.

Any applicants from outside the brass band community, who can offer a different perspective but who nonetheless support the work of the foundation would also be greatly encouraged.

Applications:

Applications are open now. Please visit: www.unibrass.co.uk/become-a-trustee for full details.

The deadline for applications is 7th May 2021. For further information contact recruitment@unibrass.co.uk