                 

*
banner

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with Alex Davies-Jones MP

4BR talks to the Labour MP who is holding the Government to account over its lack of progress over visa-free cultural work and travel permits to Europe for musicians.

MP
  4BR caught up with the MP to find out more about progress on the important issue.

Tuesday, 13 April 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to the Labour MP who has been spearheading the support for musicians over the issues surrounding obstacles imposed on visa-free cultural work and travel permits for brass bands and amateur and professional musicians following the UKs departure from the EU.

The MP for Pontypridd has ensured that the problems for brass bands are brought to the attention of the Government and has been able to gain invaluable access and constructive dialogue with the Minister Caroline Dineage MP — including leading a metting with her with representatives from the brass band nations of the UK.

Although the MP tells 4BR she remains frustrated by the lack of progress and by what she believes is the Government's lack of understanding of the importance of the arts and musical sector to the economy, she is determined to get a positive outcome on the issue to help musicians, freelance arts workers — and brass bands — for the future.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

MP

4BR Tuesday Interview with Alex Davies-Jones MP

April 13 • 4BR talks to the Labour MP who is holding the Government to account over its lack of progress over visa-free cultural work and travel permits to Europe for musicians.

European

EBBA confirms future contest hosts

April 13 • The European Championships are scheduled for Malmo, Palanga and Stavanger after it returns after a two year break in Birmingham in 2022.

Kerkrade

Contest Music leads set-work tests at World Music Contest

April 13 • Wilfred Heaton's iconic work will test the elite level bands wishing to be crowned World Champion in Kerkrade next year.

BBE

Those boots were made for working...

April 13 • Bands can get 'governance fit' in time for their playing return with a day of boot camp training led by Brass Bands England (although minus Nancy Sinatra)

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Garforth Brass

April 12 • Garforth Brass is looking forward to resuming playing when permitted in May/June time and is looking to recruit cornet players to complete our line up. Rehearsals are at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, LS25 1NW Sunday evening 6.15-7.45pm

Lindley Band

April 12 • 2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagement

Essex Police Band

April 12 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top