4BR Tuesday Interview with Alex Davies-Jones MP

4BR talks to the Labour MP who has been spearheading the support for musicians over the issues surrounding obstacles imposed on visa-free cultural work and travel permits for brass bands and amateur and professional musicians following the UKs departure from the EU.

The MP for Pontypridd has ensured that the problems for brass bands are brought to the attention of the Government and has been able to gain invaluable access and constructive dialogue with the Minister Caroline Dineage MP — including leading a metting with her with representatives from the brass band nations of the UK.

Although the MP tells 4BR she remains frustrated by the lack of progress and by what she believes is the Government's lack of understanding of the importance of the arts and musical sector to the economy, she is determined to get a positive outcome on the issue to help musicians, freelance arts workers — and brass bands — for the future.